PAX Gold Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 5th. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and approximately $547.90 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One PAX Gold token can now be purchased for $5,175.49 or 0.07101059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAX Gold Token Profile

PAX Gold’s genesis date was September 5th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 493,859 tokens. PAX Gold’s official message board is www.paxos.com/blog/pax-gold-the-safest-way-to-own-gold-today. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. Facebook, LinkedIn, Medium, YouTubeWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

