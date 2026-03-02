Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.45), Briefing.com reports. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 12.02%.The business had revenue of $121.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Turning Point Brands’ conference call:

The company reported strong momentum in its Modern Oral (white pouch) business, with Q4 net revenue of $41.3M (up 266% YoY) and initiated 2026 guidance of $220M–$240M gross and $180M–$190M net for Modern Oral.

(up 266% YoY) and initiated 2026 guidance of gross and net for Modern Oral. Turning Point is accelerating go-to-market investments—doubling its salesforce ahead of schedule, expanding chain and D2C distribution (ALK bricks-and-mortar launch in Q2), and progressing US manufacturing with initial Louisville production lines to be qualified in the coming months.

Overall Q4 results were solid: consolidated revenue rose 29% to $121M , adjusted EBITDA increased 14% to $30M , and the company finished the quarter with $222.8M cash and $19.2M free cash flow, supporting planned investments.

, adjusted EBITDA increased 14% to , and the company finished the quarter with cash and free cash flow, supporting planned investments. Management warned investments will be “front?loaded” and somewhat lumpy—SG&A rose due to Modern Oral spend and freight, Q1 2026 EBITDA is guided to $24M–$27M, and they said investment timing makes EBITDA visibility beyond Q1 difficult (plus elevated tariffs affected Stoker margins).

Turning Point Brands Stock Down 19.8%

Turning Point Brands stock traded down $27.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.82. The company had a trading volume of 356,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,068. Turning Point Brands has a 1 year low of $51.48 and a 1 year high of $146.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.23 and a 200 day moving average of $105.65.

Turning Point Brands Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 11.27%.

In other Turning Point Brands news, Director H.C. Charles Diao sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.20, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,792.80. This trade represents a 16.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Edward Glazek sold 30,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $3,307,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 127,083 shares in the company, valued at $14,012,171.58. This trade represents a 19.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turning Point Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPB. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter worth $28,454,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the third quarter worth about $20,788,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 494,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,578,000 after purchasing an additional 207,604 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 869,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,281,000 after purchasing an additional 194,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Turning Point Brands by 912.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,196,000 after purchasing an additional 193,218 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPB. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Zacks Research lowered Turning Point Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, iA Financial set a $110.00 price target on Turning Point Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc (NYSE: TPB) is a U.S.-based consumer products company focused on the manufacture, marketing and distribution of smokeless tobacco, vaping and cigar products. Headquartered in Old Hickory, Tennessee, the company serves retail outlets across all 50 states through a direct-store-delivery network and select third-party distributors. Turning Point Brands operates two reporting segments—Smokeless Products and Cigar—and leverages its logistics capabilities to offer a broad portfolio of brands and SKUs.

In its Smokeless Products segment, Turning Point Brands produces moist smokeless tobacco under leading brand names such as Grizzly, Kodiak and Stoker’s.

