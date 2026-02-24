Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Issues Earnings Results

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.10, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $81.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.00 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 13.21% and a negative net margin of 7.31%.

Here are the key takeaways from Inogen’s conference call:

Returned to Adjusted EBITDA profitability with positive Adjusted EBITDA of $2.7M in 2025, an adjusted net loss narrowed to $8M, and $120.9M in cash with no debt, giving the company financial flexibility to invest and repurchase stock.

with positive Adjusted EBITDA of $2.7M in 2025, an adjusted net loss narrowed to $8M, and $120.9M in cash with no debt, giving the company financial flexibility to invest and repurchase stock. Expanded product portfolio and TAM — launches of Simeox, Voxi 5, and Aurora CPAP masks plus a new patient portal broaden Inogen from a POC company to a multi-product respiratory platform and increase estimated TAM from ~$400M to ~$3.4B.

— launches of Simeox, Voxi 5, and Aurora CPAP masks plus a new patient portal broaden Inogen from a POC company to a multi-product respiratory platform and increase estimated TAM from ~$400M to ~$3.4B. Near-term demand/timing issues: several large customer orders shifted from Q4 into H1 2026, U.S. sales declined 5.1% in Q4, rental revenue fell, and gross margin contracted (~220 bps) due to an unfavorable channel mix.

Near-term demand/timing issues: several large customer orders shifted from Q4 into H1 2026, U.S. sales declined 5.1% in Q4, rental revenue fell, and gross margin contracted (~220 bps) due to an unfavorable channel mix. Share repurchase and forward guidance — Board authorized a $30M buyback and management guided to roughly 6% revenue growth for 2026 with continued positive Adjusted EBITDA and a longer-term goal of ?10% Adjusted EBITDA within 3–5 years.

Inogen Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.26. Inogen has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $11.94. The company has a market capitalization of $158.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inogen

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Inogen during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Inogen during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Inogen during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Inogen

Here are the key news stories impacting Inogen this week:

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc (NASDAQ: INGN) is a medical device company specializing in the development, manufacture and marketing of innovative oxygen therapy solutions. The company’s core focus is on portable oxygen concentrators (POCs) designed to support patients with chronic respiratory conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Inogen’s offerings aim to provide users with mobility and independence by reducing reliance on traditional compressed-gas cylinders and enabling oxygen therapy on the go.

Inogen’s flagship product line, including the Inogen One family of portable oxygen concentrators, leverages proprietary flow technology to deliver continuous and pulse-dose oxygen.

