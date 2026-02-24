Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Issues Earnings Results

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.10, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $81.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.00 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 13.21% and a negative net margin of 7.31%.
Here are the key takeaways from Inogen’s conference call:
- Returned to Adjusted EBITDA profitability with positive Adjusted EBITDA of $2.7M in 2025, an adjusted net loss narrowed to $8M, and $120.9M in cash with no debt, giving the company financial flexibility to invest and repurchase stock.
- Expanded product portfolio and TAM — launches of Simeox, Voxi 5, and Aurora CPAP masks plus a new patient portal broaden Inogen from a POC company to a multi-product respiratory platform and increase estimated TAM from ~$400M to ~$3.4B.
- Near-term demand/timing issues: several large customer orders shifted from Q4 into H1 2026, U.S. sales declined 5.1% in Q4, rental revenue fell, and gross margin contracted (~220 bps) due to an unfavorable channel mix.
- Share repurchase and forward guidance — Board authorized a $30M buyback and management guided to roughly 6% revenue growth for 2026 with continued positive Adjusted EBITDA and a longer-term goal of ?10% Adjusted EBITDA within 3–5 years.
Inogen Trading Up 2.8%
Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.26. Inogen has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $11.94. The company has a market capitalization of $158.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.79.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Analysis on Inogen
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inogen
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Inogen during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Inogen during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Inogen during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting Inogen
Here are the key news stories impacting Inogen this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat — Inogen reported a loss of $0.15/share vs. the consensus loss of $0.36, a smaller-than-expected loss that investors often view as a positive surprise. Inogen, Inc. (INGN) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Positive Sentiment: $30 million share repurchase program announced — Management launched a $30M buyback, which reduces outstanding shares and can support EPS and the stock price over time. Inogen Announces $30 Million Share Repurchase Program
- Neutral Sentiment: Revenue essentially flat to expectations — Q4 revenue was $81.72M vs. consensus ~$82.0M, a modest miss that is unlikely to outweigh the EPS beat. Inogen Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Provides 2026 Financial Outlook
- Neutral Sentiment: 2026 revenue outlook mixed/inline — Management guided to $366M–$373M for FY2026, a range that broadly overlaps consensus (roughly $370.7M) — not a clear upside catalyst but not a large miss either. Inogen Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Provides 2026 Financial Outlook
- Neutral Sentiment: Company materials available — Management commentary, slide deck and full press release provide more detail for investors evaluating the outlook and buyback execution. View Press Release / Slide Deck
- Negative Sentiment: Company remains unprofitable and margin-challenged — Inogen still posts negative net margin and ROE, and analysts expect FY losses to continue; these fundamentals limit upside until sustained profit recovery is visible.
- Negative Sentiment: Technical and valuation headwinds — Shares trade below the 50- and 200-day moving averages and the stock’s 1-year low is near current levels, so sentiment could flip quickly if guidance or execution disappoints.
Inogen Company Profile
Inogen, Inc (NASDAQ: INGN) is a medical device company specializing in the development, manufacture and marketing of innovative oxygen therapy solutions. The company’s core focus is on portable oxygen concentrators (POCs) designed to support patients with chronic respiratory conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Inogen’s offerings aim to provide users with mobility and independence by reducing reliance on traditional compressed-gas cylinders and enabling oxygen therapy on the go.
Inogen’s flagship product line, including the Inogen One family of portable oxygen concentrators, leverages proprietary flow technology to deliver continuous and pulse-dose oxygen.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Inogen
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- This makes me furious
- The “Trump Effect” on IRAs over $50k
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- America’s 1776 happening again
Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.