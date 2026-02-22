Semanteon Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Innospec Inc. $IOSP

Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innospec by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 719,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,517,000 after purchasing an additional 14,463 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Innospec by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 426,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,868,000 after purchasing an additional 97,129 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Innospec by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 412,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,671,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Innospec by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,007,000 after buying an additional 48,152 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Innospec by 72.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 306,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,796,000 after buying an additional 128,544 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IOSP shares. Zacks Research lowered Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings raised Innospec from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

IOSP stock opened at $81.22 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.24. Innospec had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Innospec’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Incorporated (NASDAQ: IOSP) is a global specialty chemicals company headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. The company operates through three principal business segments: Fuel Specialties, Oilfield Services, and Performance Chemicals. In the Fuel Specialties segment, Innospec develops and supplies additives designed to enhance octane levels, improve combustion efficiency, reduce emissions and prevent deposit formation in gasoline and diesel engines. Its Oilfield Services division provides chemical technologies—such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and demulsifiers—to support exploration, drilling, production optimization and enhanced oil recovery operations.

