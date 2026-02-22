Semanteon Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 34,844 Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. $SBH

Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 2,768.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,220,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,626 shares in the last quarter. Ranmore Fund Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 54.6% during the second quarter. Ranmore Fund Management Ltd now owns 2,196,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,335,000 after buying an additional 776,020 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the second quarter worth $5,207,000. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at $4,347,000. Finally, Lightrock Netherlands B.V. boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 1,943,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,994,000 after acquiring an additional 463,895 shares during the last quarter.
Sally Beauty Stock Up 0.5%
NYSE:SBH opened at $15.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.16. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Raymond James Financial raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.
Insider Transactions at Sally Beauty
In other Sally Beauty news, CAO Kim Mcintosh sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $92,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 21,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,544.45. This represents a 21.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott C. Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $244,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 57,585 shares in the company, valued at $936,907.95. The trade was a 20.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Sally Beauty
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is a leading global specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies, serving both retail customers and salon professionals. The company operates two primary channels: Sally Beauty Supply, which offers a broad assortment of hair color, hair care, styling, and skincare products; and Beauty Systems Group (BSG), which provides salon-quality products and supplies to professional stylists and salon owners. With a focus on catering to diverse customer needs, Sally Beauty offers well-known brands alongside private label lines, positioning itself as a one-stop source for beauty professionals and enthusiasts alike.
Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Denton, Texas, Sally Beauty has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.
