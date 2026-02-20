Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 768.50 and last traded at GBX 767, with a volume of 2511655 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 761.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PHNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 605 to GBX 620 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 852 to GBX 918 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded Phoenix Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 670 to GBX 770 in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phoenix Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 593 to GBX 752 in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 750.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of £7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 736.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 693.37.

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 15th. The company reported GBX 32.70 EPS for the quarter. Phoenix Group had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phoenix Group Holdings plc will post 51.179941 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phoenix Group is one of the UK’s largest long-term savings and retirement businesses with over £290 billion of assets under administration and c. 12 million customers. We were founded in 1782 and are based in London, UK, and our family of brands include Standard Life, SunLife and ReAssure. We are a constituent of the FTSE 100 with c. 6,600 colleagues and offer a broad range of savings and retirement income products to support people across all stages of their savings journey. We are a growing and sustainable business with a clear purpose – helping people secure a life of possibilities.

