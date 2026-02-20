Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) CFO Matthew Skaruppa Sells 1,870 Shares

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 1,870 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $205,812.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,007.02. This represents a 4.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Skaruppa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 18th, Matthew Skaruppa sold 3,986 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.52, for a total transaction of $452,490.72.

Duolingo Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $111.11 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.16 and a fifty-two week high of $544.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DUOL. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Duolingo from $460.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group set a $245.00 price target on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duolingo from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth $333,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Duolingo by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc (NASDAQ:DUOL) is a technology-driven education company that operates a widely used language-learning platform. Founded in 2011 by Luis von Ahn and Severin Hacker, Duolingo offers a freemium service featuring bite-sized lessons, gamified exercises and adaptive learning algorithms. The company’s core product is its mobile and web application, which supports instruction in more than 40 languages, ranging from widely spoken tongues such as English and Spanish to lesser-taught options including Irish and Swahili.

In addition to its flagship language courses, Duolingo has expanded its product suite to include the Duolingo English Test, an on-demand, computer-based English proficiency exam designed for academic and professional admissions.

