NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 48,997 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,997 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $29,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG opened at $100.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.11. The company has a market capitalization of $139.39 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.15 and a 1 year high of $101.35.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.