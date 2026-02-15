Comparing M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY) & EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)

M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft and EverQuote”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft $65.83 billion 1.24 $6.15 billion $1.76 7.18 EverQuote $644.66 million 0.82 $32.17 million $1.43 10.25

Dividends

M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than EverQuote. M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EverQuote, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. EverQuote pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft pays out 14.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EverQuote pays out 16.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EverQuote has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft and EverQuote, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft 0 2 1 1 2.75 EverQuote 0 1 3 1 3.00

EverQuote has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 131.92%. Given EverQuote’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EverQuote is more favorable than M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of EverQuote shares are held by institutional investors. 25.5% of EverQuote shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft and EverQuote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft 10.34% 19.63% 2.22% EverQuote 8.36% 38.19% 25.60%

Summary

EverQuote beats M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It also offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as digital underwriting and advanced analytics solutions, health insurance management system, financial market risks, financing, portfolio risk management, digitalized investment-linked solution, MIRA digital suite, MIRA POS, MIRApply insured and physician, claims risk adjustment, CLARA plus, data analytics, underwriting and claims, medical research, capital management, and health market. The company also provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions, including agricultural risk, data analytics, infrastructure risk profiler, property insurance, retroactive reinsurance, insurance linked securities, location risk, risk transfer, and cyber, NatCatSERVICE for natural catastrophe loss database, REALYTIX ZERO, IMPROVEX, and cert2go, as well as consulting services for reinsurance, business advisory, portfolio performance and management, claims management, commercial motor, telematics, and electric vehicles. In addition, the company provides solutions for industry clients, such as IoT cover, earnings quality insurance protection, captive insurance and risk transfer, liability, weather risks, space and satellite insurance, solar and biomass insurance, wind insurance, digital asset, mining risks cover, construction projects covers and services, aviation insurance, power and utilities, industrial cyber insurance, risk suite, location risk intelligence, digital risks, PV warranty insurance, parametric, Insure AI, e-mobility, circular economy, liquidation damage cover, and natural catastrophes solutions. Further, it offers life, property-casualty, health, legal protection, and travel insurance products under the ERGO brand name; and insurance solutions for agriculture, captive, epidemic, cyber, and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1880 and is based in Munich, Germany.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

