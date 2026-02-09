Concordium Trading 6.4% Higher This Week (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. In the last week, Concordium has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. Concordium has a total market cap of $120.00 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Concordium coin can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,277.12 or 1.00082159 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Concordium

Concordium’s genesis date was February 10th, 2022. Concordium’s total supply is 14,318,262,089 coins and its circulating supply is 11,719,291,801 coins. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/@concordium.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concordium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Concordium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

