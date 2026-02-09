Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.09, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 7.68%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

BDX opened at $210.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $162.29 and a 12-month high of $235.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.36.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 72.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Becton, Dickinson and Company declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 0% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $334,010.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,228.70. This trade represents a 11.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,463 shares of company stock valued at $501,530. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD’s products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company’s operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD’s product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

