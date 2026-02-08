Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL Shares Acquired by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL opened at $348.49 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $320.23 and a 52 week high of $661.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $436.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $494.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore restated a “positive” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $660.00 price target on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.57.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.73, for a total value of $229,365.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,091.56. This represents a 13.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.08, for a total value of $469,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,311.48. This represents a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $1,605,605 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler’s product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

