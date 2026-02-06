IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.45), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $184.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.64 million. IREN had a net margin of 86.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. IREN’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Here are the key takeaways from IREN’s conference call:
- IREN secured underwriting commitments for $3.6 billion of delayed-draw GPU financing at under 6%, which combined with Microsoft’s $1.9 billion in prepayments covers ~95% of GPU-related CapEx for Horizons 1–4.
- The company expanded its secured power to over 4.5 GW with a new 1.6 GW Oklahoma campus (ramp starting 2028), adding geographic diversity beyond ERCOT and bolstering capacity for large-scale deals.
- Operational execution remains on schedule — IREN expects to deliver 140,000 GPUs by end-2026 and target a $3.4 billion ARR, with current contracted ARR of about $2.3 billion and only ~10% of secured power utilized today.
- Q2 revenue fell 23% QoQ to $184.7 million due to lower Bitcoin mining, and results were materially affected by non-cash items (?$219.4 million unrealized losses on derivatives and a $31.8 million mining-hardware impairment), which pressured EBITDA and net income.
- Commercial momentum is strong — multiple advanced negotiations with hyperscalers and enterprises, increased interest in air-cooled and bare?metal deployments, and willingness from customers for longer tenors and prepayments support attractive contract economics.
IREN Stock Down 11.5%
Shares of NASDAQ IREN opened at $39.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. IREN has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $76.87.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Report on IREN
Key IREN News
Here are the key news stories impacting IREN this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company secured large, dedicated financing to fund the AI pivot (a $3.6B delayed?draw term loan tied to GPU purchases) and a Microsoft prepayment that together cover most near?term CAPEX needs, reducing immediate dilution risk. MarketBeat Q2 coverage
- Positive Sentiment: Validation from a large customer: the previously announced ~$9.7B AI cloud deal with Microsoft remains central to the story and underpins long?term revenue potential as IREN converts power capacity into recurring AI hosting revenue. Earnings presentation
- Positive Sentiment: Operational progress on power capacity (new Oklahoma campus, Sweetwater substation nearing energization) positions IREN to deploy GPUs faster than peers that lack ready grid connections — a structural advantage for AI hosting. MarketBeat Q2 coverage
- Neutral Sentiment: Strategic pivot thesis: industry commentary frames IREN as part of a broader “Bitcoin miners becoming AI landlords” trend — attractive long?term but execution?heavy and capital?intensive. This is thematic validation rather than near?term proof. AFR article
- Negative Sentiment: Quarterly results missed expectations: Q2 EPS and revenue fell well short of consensus (reported EPS loss and ~$184.7M revenue vs. higher estimates), producing an earnings surprise that pressured the stock. Zacks coverage
- Negative Sentiment: Bitcoin weakness and higher mining difficulty materially reduced mining revenue in the quarter — a near?term headwind while the company transitions toward AI contracts. MSN article
- Negative Sentiment: Large non?cash charges (derivative revaluations, impairments on older mining rigs) drove the headline loss and add volatility to quarterly earnings, keeping near?term numbers noisy despite strong cash on hand. Seeking Alpha analysis
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IREN
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IREN. Situational Awareness LP raised its position in IREN by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 6,400,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,254 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in IREN by 1,444.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,652,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,579 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in IREN by 247.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,032,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,842 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IREN in the second quarter valued at about $21,025,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of IREN during the third quarter worth about $48,708,000. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IREN Company Profile
IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IREN
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- When to buy gold (mathematically)
- Nervous about the stock market? Read this
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
Receive News & Ratings for IREN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IREN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.