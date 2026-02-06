IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.45), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $184.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.64 million. IREN had a net margin of 86.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. IREN’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from IREN’s conference call:

IREN secured underwriting commitments for $3.6 billion of delayed-draw GPU financing at under 6%, which combined with Microsoft’s $1.9 billion in prepayments covers ~ 95% of GPU-related CapEx for Horizons 1–4.

of delayed-draw GPU financing at under 6%, which combined with Microsoft’s in prepayments covers ~ of GPU-related CapEx for Horizons 1–4. The company expanded its secured power to over 4.5 GW with a new 1.6 GW Oklahoma campus (ramp starting 2028), adding geographic diversity beyond ERCOT and bolstering capacity for large-scale deals.

with a new Oklahoma campus (ramp starting 2028), adding geographic diversity beyond ERCOT and bolstering capacity for large-scale deals. Operational execution remains on schedule — IREN expects to deliver 140,000 GPUs by end-2026 and target a $3.4 billion ARR, with current contracted ARR of about $2.3 billion and only ~10% of secured power utilized today.

by end-2026 and target a ARR, with current contracted ARR of about $2.3 billion and only ~10% of secured power utilized today. Q2 revenue fell 23% QoQ to $184.7 million due to lower Bitcoin mining, and results were materially affected by non-cash items (? $219.4 million unrealized losses on derivatives and a $31.8 million mining-hardware impairment), which pressured EBITDA and net income.

unrealized losses on derivatives and a mining-hardware impairment), which pressured EBITDA and net income. Commercial momentum is strong — multiple advanced negotiations with hyperscalers and enterprises, increased interest in air-cooled and bare?metal deployments, and willingness from customers for longer tenors and prepayments support attractive contract economics.

Shares of NASDAQ IREN opened at $39.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. IREN has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $76.87.

IREN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm set a $94.00 target price on IREN and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on IREN from $32.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on IREN from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on IREN in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised IREN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IREN currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.36.

Positive Sentiment: Company secured large, dedicated financing to fund the AI pivot (a $3.6B delayed?draw term loan tied to GPU purchases) and a Microsoft prepayment that together cover most near?term CAPEX needs, reducing immediate dilution risk. MarketBeat Q2 coverage

Company secured large, dedicated financing to fund the AI pivot (a $3.6B delayed?draw term loan tied to GPU purchases) and a Microsoft prepayment that together cover most near?term CAPEX needs, reducing immediate dilution risk. Positive Sentiment: Validation from a large customer: the previously announced ~$9.7B AI cloud deal with Microsoft remains central to the story and underpins long?term revenue potential as IREN converts power capacity into recurring AI hosting revenue. Earnings presentation

Validation from a large customer: the previously announced ~$9.7B AI cloud deal with Microsoft remains central to the story and underpins long?term revenue potential as IREN converts power capacity into recurring AI hosting revenue. Positive Sentiment: Operational progress on power capacity (new Oklahoma campus, Sweetwater substation nearing energization) positions IREN to deploy GPUs faster than peers that lack ready grid connections — a structural advantage for AI hosting. MarketBeat Q2 coverage

Operational progress on power capacity (new Oklahoma campus, Sweetwater substation nearing energization) positions IREN to deploy GPUs faster than peers that lack ready grid connections — a structural advantage for AI hosting. Neutral Sentiment: Strategic pivot thesis: industry commentary frames IREN as part of a broader “Bitcoin miners becoming AI landlords” trend — attractive long?term but execution?heavy and capital?intensive. This is thematic validation rather than near?term proof. AFR article

Strategic pivot thesis: industry commentary frames IREN as part of a broader “Bitcoin miners becoming AI landlords” trend — attractive long?term but execution?heavy and capital?intensive. This is thematic validation rather than near?term proof. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly results missed expectations: Q2 EPS and revenue fell well short of consensus (reported EPS loss and ~$184.7M revenue vs. higher estimates), producing an earnings surprise that pressured the stock. Zacks coverage

Quarterly results missed expectations: Q2 EPS and revenue fell well short of consensus (reported EPS loss and ~$184.7M revenue vs. higher estimates), producing an earnings surprise that pressured the stock. Negative Sentiment: Bitcoin weakness and higher mining difficulty materially reduced mining revenue in the quarter — a near?term headwind while the company transitions toward AI contracts. MSN article

Bitcoin weakness and higher mining difficulty materially reduced mining revenue in the quarter — a near?term headwind while the company transitions toward AI contracts. Negative Sentiment: Large non?cash charges (derivative revaluations, impairments on older mining rigs) drove the headline loss and add volatility to quarterly earnings, keeping near?term numbers noisy despite strong cash on hand. Seeking Alpha analysis

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IREN. Situational Awareness LP raised its position in IREN by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 6,400,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,254 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in IREN by 1,444.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,652,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,579 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in IREN by 247.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,032,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,842 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IREN in the second quarter valued at about $21,025,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of IREN during the third quarter worth about $48,708,000. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

