Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF) Shares Down 7.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF – Get Free Report) fell 7.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.17 and last traded at C$1.17. 92,886 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 57,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.27.

MRRDF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Meridian Mining UK Societas in a report on Monday, January 26th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Meridian Mining UK Societas in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.90.

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Espigão polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in Rondônia. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Cabaçal copper-gold project located in the state of Mato Grosso; and the Mirante da Serra project located in Rondônia.

