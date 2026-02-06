Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Trading 10.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO – Get Free Report) shot up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. 164 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 216,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Global Cord Blood Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $127.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE: CO) is a leading operator of umbilical cord blood banking services in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides critical stem cell preservation and related services through its network of cord blood banks and medical partners. Its core activities encompass the collection, processing, testing, and long-term storage of cord blood units, which are preserved for potential therapeutic use in the treatment of hematological and genetic disorders.

In addition to cord blood banking, Global Cord Blood offers supplemental clinical services such as viability testing, stem cell expansion research, and personalized consultation for expectant parents.

