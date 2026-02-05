Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $396.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.05 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 17.15%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.640-1.680 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 6.600-6.900 EPS.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.45. 1,910,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $97.17 and a one year high of $126.55. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.48 and a 200 day moving average of $106.67.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPT. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.34.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPT

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

In other news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 5,627 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total transaction of $617,225.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 141,821 shares in the company, valued at $15,556,345.49. This trade represents a 3.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laurie Baker sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $58,298.49. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 96,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,626,134.94. The trade was a 0.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,288 shares of company stock worth $5,741,857. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Camden Property Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $450,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company’s core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden’s asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden’s portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.