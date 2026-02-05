Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. Udemy had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 0.47%.The company had revenue of $193.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.40 million.

Udemy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UDMY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.71. 2,129,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,477. Udemy has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $10.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.16. The company has a market cap of $688.72 million, a PE ratio of -156.78 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Udemy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Udemy news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $131,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,208,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,241.50. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Udemy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Udemy by 339.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 10,267 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UDMY. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Udemy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Udemy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Udemy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Udemy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Udemy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Udemy

Udemy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Udemy, Inc (NASDAQ: UDMY) operates a leading online learning marketplace that connects learners and instructors across a wide range of subject areas. The company’s platform hosts thousands of self-paced video courses covering technology, business, personal development, creative arts and more. Individual learners can purchase courses on demand, while instructors receive revenue share for teaching content to a global audience.

In addition to its consumer-facing marketplace, Udemy provides enterprise learning solutions under the Udemy for Business brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.