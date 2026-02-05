Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. Udemy had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 0.47%.The company had revenue of $193.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.40 million.
Udemy Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ UDMY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.71. 2,129,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,477. Udemy has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $10.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.16. The company has a market cap of $688.72 million, a PE ratio of -156.78 and a beta of 1.72.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Udemy news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $131,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,208,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,241.50. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on UDMY. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Udemy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Udemy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Udemy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Udemy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Udemy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.
Udemy Company Profile
Udemy, Inc (NASDAQ: UDMY) operates a leading online learning marketplace that connects learners and instructors across a wide range of subject areas. The company’s platform hosts thousands of self-paced video courses covering technology, business, personal development, creative arts and more. Individual learners can purchase courses on demand, while instructors receive revenue share for teaching content to a global audience.
In addition to its consumer-facing marketplace, Udemy provides enterprise learning solutions under the Udemy for Business brand.
