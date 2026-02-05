Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10, Zacks reports. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 2.81%.The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $8.17 on Thursday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 0.76.

Patterson-UTI Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -88.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on PTEN shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.28.

Insider Activity at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 368,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $2,161,650.98. Following the sale, the director directly owned 207,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,090. This represents a 64.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 360.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 494.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Ritter Alpha LP bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Glenmede Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy provides a comprehensive suite of onshore contract drilling and pressure pumping services to exploration and production companies in North America. The company’s core offerings include land-based drilling rigs, directional drilling, hydraulic fracturing services, downhole tool rental and well-servicing equipment. By integrating drilling and completion capabilities, Patterson-UTI Energy offers operators a streamlined solution designed to improve operational efficiency and well performance.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Patterson-UTI Energy traces its origins to its founding in 1978 and was later incorporated in Delaware in 1996.

