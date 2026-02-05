Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) CEO Robert Fauber Sells 592 Shares

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.15, for a total transaction of $305,560.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,082 shares in the company, valued at $31,527,474.30. This represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Fauber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Robert Fauber sold 575 shares of Moody’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.90, for a total transaction of $286,867.50.

Moody's Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $460.49 on Thursday. Moody’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $378.71 and a fifty-two week high of $546.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $82.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $509.60 and a 200 day moving average of $500.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Moody’s from $534.00 to $507.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised Moody’s from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $620.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 7,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

About Moody's

Moody’s Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody’s is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody’s operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

Featured Stories

