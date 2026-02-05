Truist Financial Corp Makes New $3.57 Million Investment in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August $ZAUG

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August (BATS:ZAUG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 134,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,000. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 5.33% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August during the third quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August by 168.4% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 142,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 89,231 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August during the third quarter valued at about $616,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,428,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August during the third quarter valued at approximately $498,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August stock opened at $26.82 on Thursday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average of $26.46.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August Profile

The Innovator 1 Yr August (ZAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

