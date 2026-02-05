CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Lowered to “Strong Sell” Rating by Rothschild Redb

Rothschild Redb downgraded shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

CF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. HSBC decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.07.

NYSE:CF opened at $94.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.70. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $67.34 and a 1-year high of $104.45.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 11,455 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in CF Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 30,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

