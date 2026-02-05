Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LEVI. Weiss Ratings raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.69.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LEVI

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of LEVI opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.33. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $24.82.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.20%.The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Levi Strauss & Co. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.460 EPS. Analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David Jedrzejek sold 2,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $44,060.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 106,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,632.80. This trade represents a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC now owns 50,939 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,553 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,732 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 260.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,121 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 140.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,425 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co is a global apparel company best known for its denim jeans and casual wear. Founded in 1853 in San Francisco by Bavarian immigrant Levi Strauss, the company pioneered the modern blue jean with the introduction of rivet-reinforced work pants. Over its more than 160-year history, Levi Strauss has evolved into a lifestyle brand, offering a broad portfolio that includes denim for men, women and children, as well as tops, outerwear, footwear and accessories.

The company’s flagship label, Levi’s®, is recognized worldwide for its iconic styles such as the 501® Original Fit Jeans, while additional brands, including Dockers®, Target core metric, and Denizen® by Levi’s, cater to diverse price points and consumer segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.