Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Cibc Captl Mkts

Cibc Captl Mkts upgraded shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EQX. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Stock Up 0.9%

EQX stock opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 304.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.53.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $819.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.81 million. The company’s revenue was up 91.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 15.4% during the third quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 8,651,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,992,000 after buying an additional 1,152,288 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the third quarter worth about $6,991,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 102.1% during the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 14,308,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229,260 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Equinox Gold by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 941,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 390,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the second quarter valued at $498,000. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp is a Canadian gold mining company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of gold properties, with an emphasis on open-pit heap leach mining. Since its inception, Equinox Gold has pursued a strategy of combining assets in established jurisdictions to build a diversified portfolio that balances production and growth, while maintaining rigorous safety and environmental standards.

Equinox Gold’s operating portfolio spans three countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.