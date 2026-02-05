Figma (NYSE:FIG) CFO Praveer Melwani Sells 16,247 Shares of Stock

Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) CFO Praveer Melwani sold 16,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $403,900.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,550,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,540,408.28. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Praveer Melwani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 2nd, Praveer Melwani sold 11,880 shares of Figma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $442,054.80.

On Monday, December 22nd, Praveer Melwani sold 11,137 shares of Figma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $445,591.37.

On Monday, December 22nd, Praveer Melwani sold 12,714 shares of Figma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $508,687.14.

On Monday, December 1st, Praveer Melwani sold 15,781 shares of Figma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $559,436.45.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Praveer Melwani sold 10,000 shares of Figma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00.

On Monday, November 10th, Praveer Melwani sold 13,000 shares of Figma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $564,980.00.

On Monday, November 10th, Praveer Melwani sold 14,532 shares of Figma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $631,706.04.

Figma stock opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.32. Figma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $142.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion and a PE ratio of -8.38.

Figma ( NYSE:FIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $1.66. Figma had a negative net margin of 99.32% and a negative return on equity of 84.34%. The company had revenue of $274.17 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Positive Sentiment: Retail interest — Figma has fallen sharply YTD and some retail traders see the pullback as a buying opportunity, which can support short-term demand. Article Title

Retail interest — Figma has fallen sharply YTD and some retail traders see the pullback as a buying opportunity, which can support short-term demand. Neutral Sentiment: Product/strategy — Figma is pushing AI into its core with “Weave,” which is a longer-term positive for product differentiation but hasn’t yet moved consensus analyst targets. This keeps sentiment mixed while investors evaluate execution. Article Title

Product/strategy — Figma is pushing AI into its core with “Weave,” which is a longer-term positive for product differentiation but hasn’t yet moved consensus analyst targets. This keeps sentiment mixed while investors evaluate execution. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst repositioning — Some analysts have cut price targets while maintaining constructive ratings, creating short-term volatility but not a unanimous sell signal. Article Title

Analyst repositioning — Some analysts have cut price targets while maintaining constructive ratings, creating short-term volatility but not a unanimous sell signal. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — Multiple senior executives (GC Brendan Mulligan, CRO Shaunt Voskanian, CFO Praveer Melwani, CTO Kris Rasmussen, CAO Tyler Herb) sold shares on Feb 2 at about $24.86 per share. The volume and timing of those Form 4 filings can be perceived negatively by investors. CTO Form 4

Insider selling — Multiple senior executives (GC Brendan Mulligan, CRO Shaunt Voskanian, CFO Praveer Melwani, CTO Kris Rasmussen, CAO Tyler Herb) sold shares on Feb 2 at about $24.86 per share. The volume and timing of those Form 4 filings can be perceived negatively by investors. Negative Sentiment: Competitive/AI pressure — Broader AI leadership (notably from Alphabet/Google) is reshaping expectations for design and productivity tools, creating headwinds for valuation and growth expectations across the sector. Article Title

Competitive/AI pressure — Broader AI leadership (notably from Alphabet/Google) is reshaping expectations for design and productivity tools, creating headwinds for valuation and growth expectations across the sector. Negative Sentiment: Analyst/valuation scrutiny — Coverage notes and valuation checks highlight AI concerns and reduced price targets, which pressured the stock in recent sessions. Article Title

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIG. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in Figma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,310,305,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Figma in the third quarter valued at about $1,108,879,000. a16z Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Figma in the third quarter valued at about $842,687,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Figma by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,763,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Figma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,510,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIG. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Figma in a report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Figma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Figma in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Figma in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Figma from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Figma is a San Francisco–based software company that offers a web-based platform for interface design, prototyping and collaboration. Its flagship product, Figma, enables teams to create and refine user interfaces, vector graphics and design systems directly in a browser, eliminating the need for local installations. The platform’s real-time collaboration features allow multiple stakeholders—designers, developers and product managers—to edit and comment simultaneously, streamlining workflows and reducing version control issues.

In addition to its core design tool, Figma provides FigJam, a digital whiteboarding solution that facilitates brainstorming sessions, wireframing and diagramming.

