ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.5238.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARM shares. Oddo Bhf set a $170.00 price target on ARM in a report on Monday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ARM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of ARM in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ARM from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARM
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARM
ARM Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ARM opened at $104.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 4.35. ARM has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $183.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.52.
ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. ARM had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ARM has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.540-0.620 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ARM will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Key Headlines Impacting ARM
Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat: ARM reported Q3 EPS of $0.43 (vs. $0.41 consensus) and revenue of $1.24B (vs. $1.23B), with revenue up ~26% YoY — a clear demand signal from AI data-center and mobile customers. MarketBeat Earnings Report
- Positive Sentiment: Raised Q4 EPS guidance: ARM gave Q4 FY26 EPS guidance of $0.540–$0.620, above the Street’s ~$0.49 estimate, and revenue guidance of $1.4B–$1.5B — signaling continued AI-driven demand. Reuters Guidance Story
- Positive Sentiment: Investor optimism on AI exposure: Coverage notes that ARM’s energy?efficient designs are in demand for AI workloads across data centers and devices, underpinning the revenue beat and raised guidance. Shacknews Earnings Summary
- Neutral Sentiment: Corporate event: ARM scheduled an “Arm Everywhere” event for March 24 to showcase AI strategy and partnerships — could help sentiment longer term but not an immediate earnings driver. BusinessWire Event Announcement
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst revisions ahead of the print: Several analysts updated models and price targets ahead of the call — keep an eye on post?earnings revisions for near-term momentum. Benzinga Analyst Preview
- Negative Sentiment: Licensing weakness: Reports say licensing sales missed estimates, a key margin and cash-flow driver for ARM, which pressured sentiment despite the quarter’s beats. MSN Licensing Report
- Negative Sentiment: Profit decline: Coverage (WSJ) notes profit fell despite revenue growth — investors may be focused on margin/earnings quality and the sustainability of licensing revenue. WSJ Profit Story
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction split: Some headlines frame the update as a stumble because parts of the business (licensing/margins) underwhelmed, producing mixed investor sentiment despite guidance beats. Seeking Alpha Reaction
About ARM
Arm Limited (NASDAQ: ARM) is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.
Arm’s product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ARM
- The day the gold market broke
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.