ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.5238.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARM shares. Oddo Bhf set a $170.00 price target on ARM in a report on Monday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ARM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of ARM in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ARM from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARM. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in ARM by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the second quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ARM in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in ARM by 238.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM opened at $104.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 4.35. ARM has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $183.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.52.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. ARM had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ARM has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.540-0.620 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ARM will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat: ARM reported Q3 EPS of $0.43 (vs. $0.41 consensus) and revenue of $1.24B (vs. $1.23B), with revenue up ~26% YoY — a clear demand signal from AI data-center and mobile customers. MarketBeat Earnings Report

Quarterly beat: ARM reported Q3 EPS of $0.43 (vs. $0.41 consensus) and revenue of $1.24B (vs. $1.23B), with revenue up ~26% YoY — a clear demand signal from AI data-center and mobile customers. Positive Sentiment: Raised Q4 EPS guidance: ARM gave Q4 FY26 EPS guidance of $0.540–$0.620, above the Street’s ~$0.49 estimate, and revenue guidance of $1.4B–$1.5B — signaling continued AI-driven demand. Reuters Guidance Story

Raised Q4 EPS guidance: ARM gave Q4 FY26 EPS guidance of $0.540–$0.620, above the Street’s ~$0.49 estimate, and revenue guidance of $1.4B–$1.5B — signaling continued AI-driven demand. Positive Sentiment: Investor optimism on AI exposure: Coverage notes that ARM’s energy?efficient designs are in demand for AI workloads across data centers and devices, underpinning the revenue beat and raised guidance. Shacknews Earnings Summary

Investor optimism on AI exposure: Coverage notes that ARM’s energy?efficient designs are in demand for AI workloads across data centers and devices, underpinning the revenue beat and raised guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate event: ARM scheduled an “Arm Everywhere” event for March 24 to showcase AI strategy and partnerships — could help sentiment longer term but not an immediate earnings driver. BusinessWire Event Announcement

Corporate event: ARM scheduled an “Arm Everywhere” event for March 24 to showcase AI strategy and partnerships — could help sentiment longer term but not an immediate earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst revisions ahead of the print: Several analysts updated models and price targets ahead of the call — keep an eye on post?earnings revisions for near-term momentum. Benzinga Analyst Preview

Analyst revisions ahead of the print: Several analysts updated models and price targets ahead of the call — keep an eye on post?earnings revisions for near-term momentum. Negative Sentiment: Licensing weakness: Reports say licensing sales missed estimates, a key margin and cash-flow driver for ARM, which pressured sentiment despite the quarter’s beats. MSN Licensing Report

Licensing weakness: Reports say licensing sales missed estimates, a key margin and cash-flow driver for ARM, which pressured sentiment despite the quarter’s beats. Negative Sentiment: Profit decline: Coverage (WSJ) notes profit fell despite revenue growth — investors may be focused on margin/earnings quality and the sustainability of licensing revenue. WSJ Profit Story

Profit decline: Coverage (WSJ) notes profit fell despite revenue growth — investors may be focused on margin/earnings quality and the sustainability of licensing revenue. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction split: Some headlines frame the update as a stumble because parts of the business (licensing/margins) underwhelmed, producing mixed investor sentiment despite guidance beats. Seeking Alpha Reaction

Arm Limited (NASDAQ: ARM) is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm’s product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

