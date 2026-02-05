Americas Gold and Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Stock Price Down 6.5% – What’s Next?

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.92 and last traded at $6.9350. Approximately 4,989,202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 8,400,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.75 target price on shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Americas Gold and Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Americas Gold and Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in Americas Gold and Silver by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Americas Gold and Silver in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Americas Gold and Silver by 50.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is a precious metals mining company focused on the exploration, development and production of silver and gold assets in North America. The company’s core operations center on the Cosalá district in Sinaloa, Mexico and the Relief Canyon mine in Nevada, where it pursues both open-pit and underground mining techniques. In addition to these producing mines, Americas Gold and Silver maintains an exploration portfolio designed to support future growth and reserve replacement.

The Cosalá operation comprises multiple silver-gold deposits accessed via ramp and portal infrastructure.

