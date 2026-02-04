PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.33, FiscalAI reports. PTC had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 27.05%.The business had revenue of $685.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. PTC updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 1.930-2.540 EPS.

PTC reported a solid Q1 with constant?currency ARR up ~9% excluding Kepware/ThingWorx and free cash flow +13% (Q1 FCF $267M, which included ~$10M of divestiture costs); management raised FY26 revenue and non?GAAP EPS guidance and reiterated a ~ $1.0B free cash flow target for the year.

PTC reported a solid Q1 with and free cash flow +13% (Q1 FCF $267M, which included ~$10M of divestiture costs); management raised FY26 revenue and non?GAAP EPS guidance and reiterated a ~ $1.0B free cash flow target for the year. The company is accelerating its product and AI roadmap — including Codebeamer AI and Windchill AI Parts Rationalization plus a common AI infrastructure — and says customers prefer AI embedded into trusted systems of record, which PTC positions as a long?term differentiator.

The company is accelerating its product and AI roadmap — including and plus a common AI infrastructure — and says customers prefer AI embedded into trusted systems of record, which PTC positions as a long?term differentiator. PTC highlighted a record level of deferred ARR under contract (management says Q4 FY26 deferred ARR is ~3x last year’s Q4), and expects much of that demand capture to begin converting to ARR in Q4 FY26 and to ramp in FY27–FY28, though timing depends on customer implementation schedules.

PTC highlighted a record level of deferred ARR under contract (management says Q4 FY26 deferred ARR is ~3x last year’s Q4), and expects much of that demand capture to begin converting to ARR in Q4 FY26 and to ramp in FY27–FY28, though timing depends on customer implementation schedules. The Kepware and ThingWorx divestiture remains on track to close on or before April 1, with expected net after?tax proceeds of ~ $365M (offset by ~ $160M of one?time cash outflows this year), and PTC plans to return capital — increasing share buybacks to roughly $1.1B–$1.3B in FY26 including the divestiture proceeds.

Shares of PTC traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.34. 2,254,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,232. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $133.38 and a fifty-two week high of $219.69. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.49 and its 200 day moving average is $190.11.

PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

