Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.20, but opened at $18.93. Daiichi Sankyo shares last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 34,878 shares.

Separately, Zacks Research cut shares of Daiichi Sankyo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daiichi Sankyo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion and a PE ratio of 17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.41.

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Daiichi Sankyo had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Equities analysts expect that Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. – Sponsored ADR will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Daiichi Sankyo Co, Ltd. is a global, research-driven pharmaceutical company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company was formed through the merger of Daiichi Pharmaceutical and Sankyo in 2005 and focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its therapeutic priorities include oncology and cardiovascular disease, and it pursues a mix of small molecules, biologics and antibody?drug conjugates in its development programs.

Daiichi Sankyo is known for building a development portfolio through both internal research and collaborative partnerships.

