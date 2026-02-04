Crown (NYSE:CCK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. Crown had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Crown updated its FY 2026 guidance to 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.700-1.800 EPS.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of CCK stock traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.24. 1,792,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.73. Crown has a 12 month low of $75.98 and a 12 month high of $115.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Crown from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Crown from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.62.

More Crown News

Here are the key news stories impacting Crown this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue and operating strength — Crown reported Q4 revenue of about $3.13B, above consensus, and operating profit improved year-over-year; that top-line beat and operating resilience are supporting the stock. Press Release

Revenue and operating strength — Crown reported Q4 revenue of about $3.13B, above consensus, and operating profit improved year-over-year; that top-line beat and operating resilience are supporting the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and targets — Multiple firms have buy/outperform ratings and a median 6?month target near $120, which provides upward pressure on sentiment and helped lift the stock. Quiver Quant

Analyst support and targets — Multiple firms have buy/outperform ratings and a median 6?month target near $120, which provides upward pressure on sentiment and helped lift the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Technical/market signals — Crown’s relative strength rating rose to 76, indicating improving momentum that can attract momentum traders. MSN

Technical/market signals — Crown’s relative strength rating rose to 76, indicating improving momentum that can attract momentum traders. Negative Sentiment: Conflicting EPS / net income weakness — Third?party reports flagged a sharp drop in net income and a diluted EPS figure materially below estimates (Quiver cites EPS ~$1.31 vs est. $1.72), which has generated concern and contributed to intraday volatility. This conflicts with other reports showing an EPS beat ($1.74) — investors may be reacting to GAAP vs. adjusted differences. Quiver Quant

Conflicting EPS / net income weakness — Third?party reports flagged a sharp drop in net income and a diluted EPS figure materially below estimates (Quiver cites EPS ~$1.31 vs est. $1.72), which has generated concern and contributed to intraday volatility. This conflicts with other reports showing an EPS beat ($1.74) — investors may be reacting to GAAP vs. adjusted differences. Negative Sentiment: Higher capital spending and balance-sheet items — Capex jumped and cash fell year-over-year while total liabilities ticked up, which could pressure near-term free cash flow expectations. Quiver Quant

Higher capital spending and balance-sheet items — Capex jumped and cash fell year-over-year while total liabilities ticked up, which could pressure near-term free cash flow expectations. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and mixed institutional moves — Company insiders have reported multiple sales (including CEO transactions), and some large institutional trims were noted in recent quarters; that can weigh on sentiment despite analyst buys. Quiver Quant

Insider Transactions at Crown

In other news, COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 19,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $1,995,549.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 96,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,782,877.82. This trade represents a 16.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 482,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,634,780. This represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,754 shares of company stock valued at $6,720,634. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crown by 45.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in Crown by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its holdings in Crown by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 15,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

Further Reading

