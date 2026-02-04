Short Interest in Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF) Decreases By 17.9%

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,653,140 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the December 31st total of 4,449,512 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,253,803 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,253,803 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ANF shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

ANF stock traded up $5.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.34. 1,504,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,241. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.19. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.66.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.22. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 10.07%.The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $5,056,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 455,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,040,239.36. This represents a 9.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 253,200 shares of company stock worth $24,764,296 over the last three months. 2.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maxi Investments CY Ltd bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,983,000.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) is an American specialty retailer that designs, markets and sells casual apparel and accessories for men, women and children. Founded in 1892 by David T. Abercrombie and Ezra Fitch, the company evolved from an outdoor gear outfitter to a global lifestyle brand renowned for its relaxed, preppy aesthetic. Its product assortment includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, intimates, swimwear, fragrances and personal care items.

The company operates under multiple brand names, including Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie Kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks, each targeting distinct consumer segments from teens to young adults.

