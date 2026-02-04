Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) CFO Sells $42,241.76 in Stock

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) CFO Geoffrey Parker sold 24,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $42,241.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,252,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,919.20. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Up 3.4%

ALLO traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.80. 6,031,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,604,055. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $3.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32. The firm has a market cap of $404.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.60.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.40.

Institutional Trading of Allogene Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,020,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after acquiring an additional 761,642 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,079,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,168 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,853,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,397 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 13.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,794,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 435,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 75.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,571,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing allogeneic, or “off-the-shelf,” chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR T) therapies to treat a range of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. The company leverages gene-editing technologies to generate universally compatible engineered T cells, aiming to overcome the limitations of patient-specific CAR T approaches such as manufacturing delays, variable product quality and treatment resistance.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple allogeneic CAR T candidates targeting key antigens in blood cancers.

