Toast (NYSE:TOST) General Counsel Brian Elworthy Sells 648 Shares of Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) General Counsel Brian Elworthy sold 648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $19,660.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 237,261 shares in the company, valued at $7,198,498.74. This represents a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TOST traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.28. The stock had a trading volume of 22,144,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,427,690. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $49.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.77 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.27.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). Toast had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 4.68%.The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TOST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Toast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial set a $42.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Toast from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toast in the second quarter worth $30,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Toast by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc (NYSE: TOST) is a technology company that builds a cloud-based platform for restaurants and other foodservice businesses. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Toast offers integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems and a suite of software and hardware designed to streamline front-of-house and back-of-house operations. The company went public in 2021 and has positioned itself as a vertically integrated provider for the restaurant industry.

Toast’s product portfolio includes touchscreen POS terminals and handheld order-and-pay devices, kitchen display systems, and peripherals tailored for high-volume foodservice environments.

