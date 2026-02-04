Thomas Indelicarto Sells 498 Shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas Indelicarto sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.08, for a total value of $124,041.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,115 shares in the company, valued at $7,501,044.20. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,265,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,157. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.75. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.43 and a fifty-two week high of $310.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of VeriSign in a report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on VeriSign from $270.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VeriSign

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VeriSign by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 12.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 104.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 122.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,358 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc (NASDAQ: VRSN) is an internet infrastructure company that operates critical components of the global Domain Name System (DNS) and provides cybersecurity-related services. The company is best known as the authoritative registry operator for the .com and .net top-level domains, maintaining the central databases and zone files that enable domain name resolution for millions of websites. VeriSign’s registry role is performed under contractual agreements with Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) and involves high-availability, highly secure operations to support continuous internet connectivity.

In addition to its registry business, VeriSign offers a suite of services designed to protect and accelerate DNS and internet traffic for enterprises and service providers.

