Arthur Coviello, Jr. Sells 4,000 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) Director Arthur Coviello, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $289,280.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 32,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,350.08. The trade was a 10.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SYF stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,108,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,141,314. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $40.54 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.89 and its 200 day moving average is $75.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.43.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 15.72%.The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Synchrony Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.92%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on SYF. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 15.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 4,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants’ checkout experiences.

