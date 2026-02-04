FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR) Short Interest Update

FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 536,633 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the December 31st total of 652,895 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,469 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 265,469 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

FrontView REIT Stock Performance

NYSE FVR traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,261. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.14. FrontView REIT has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $16.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 million. FrontView REIT had a negative net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. FrontView REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FrontView REIT will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FrontView REIT Dividend Announcement

FrontView REIT announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 23.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. FrontView REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -104.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FrontView REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FrontView REIT from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Zacks Research raised shares of FrontView REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of FrontView REIT in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on FrontView REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FrontView REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FrontView REIT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in FrontView REIT during the first quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of FrontView REIT by 18,067.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of FrontView REIT by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in FrontView REIT by 26.5% during the third quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in FrontView REIT by 13.6% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter.

FrontView REIT Company Profile

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

