Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 46.83% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Omega Healthcare Investors updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.150-3.250 EPS.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.0%

OHI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.94. 2,787,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,738. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 7.11. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $46.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.58.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on OHI. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Insider Activity at Omega Healthcare Investors

In related news, CIO Vikas Gupta purchased 11,500 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.97 per share, with a total value of $494,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 13,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,825.81. The trade was a 505.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 286.7% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company’s core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

