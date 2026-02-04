Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Issues Earnings Results

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($6.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($5.37), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $168.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. Wolfspeed’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Here are the key takeaways from Wolfspeed’s conference call:
- Wolfspeed reported strong momentum in AI/data-center power, with 50% quarter-over-quarter growth in AI data center revenue and a doubling of that revenue over the last three quarters.
- The company strengthened its balance sheet post-restructuring with ~$1.3 billion cash, receipt of ~$700 million in tax refunds, net debt around $600 million, and initial first?lien debt paydowns that reduced annual interest costs.
- Q2 results showed continued losses—total revenue of $168 million but a non?GAAP gross margin of -34% (impacted by Fresh Start adjustments, amortization, inventory reserves and ~$48 million of underutilization), adjusted EBITDA of -$82 million, and a Q3 revenue guide of $140–160 million with gross margin expected to remain negative.
- Operational and technology progress includes the ahead?of?schedule shutdown of 150mm production, full transition to higher?efficiency 200mm manufacturing, and production of a single?crystal 300mm SiC wafer as early validation for future opportunities.
- Management is shifting to a vertical go?to?market (auto, industrial & energy, aerospace & defense, materials) and winning strategic engagements—highlighted by a partnership with Toyota—to diversify revenue beyond EVs.
Shares of NYSE WOLF opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.33. Wolfspeed has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60.
Here are the key news stories impacting Wolfspeed this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Emergence from Chapter 11 is complete, meaning Wolfspeed has finished its restructuring and is operating under a reorganized capital structure — a structural positive that can reduce legacy liabilities and support a longer-term recovery. Wolfspeed Stock Sinks After Q2 Earnings: Here’s Why
- Neutral Sentiment: Company released the Q2 fiscal 2026 press release, slide deck and conference-call transcript — useful primary materials for investors who want to re-run models and hear management tone. Press Release / Slide Deck
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media outlook pieces summarizing the report and near-term outlook provide consensus views and context for modeling recovery scenarios. Earnings Outlook For Wolfspeed
- Negative Sentiment: Q2 results materially missed expectations: EPS of ($6.41) vs. consensus ($0.74) and revenue down ~6.6% year-over-year — an outsized EPS miss that signals operating/one-time items hurting earnings. Wolfspeed Q2 Results (MarketBeat)
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue guidance for Q3 FY2026 of $140M–$160M comes in below the Street (~$162.8M), and EPS guidance was effectively limited — weak forward guidance increases downside risk for near-term estimates. Guidance / Slide Deck
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and analyst moves: shares tumbled in extended trading after the miss, and at least one published price target was cut sharply (reported down ~33% to $20.40), reflecting reduced near-term expectations. Investing.com: Shares Tumble Price Target Cut (MSN)
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Wolfspeed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.25.
Wolfspeed, Inc (NYSE: WOLF) is a leading developer and manufacturer of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor materials and devices. The company’s product portfolio addresses high-growth markets such as electric vehicles, renewable energy, fast-charging infrastructure, aerospace and defense, and telecommunications. By leveraging proprietary materials and device designs, Wolfspeed delivers solutions that offer improved energy efficiency, higher power density and greater thermal performance compared to conventional silicon-based semiconductors.
Founded as part of Cree, Inc and spun off to form an independent public company in October 2021, Wolfspeed traces its roots to the mid-1980s when it pioneered the commercial use of wide-bandgap semiconductor technology.
