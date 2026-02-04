Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Issues Earnings Results

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($6.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($5.37), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $168.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. Wolfspeed’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Wolfspeed’s conference call:

Wolfspeed reported strong momentum in AI/data-center power, with in AI data center revenue and a doubling of that revenue over the last three quarters. The company strengthened its balance sheet post-restructuring with ~ $1.3 billion cash , receipt of ~$700 million in tax refunds, net debt around $600 million, and initial first?lien debt paydowns that reduced annual interest costs.

Q2 results showed continued losses—total revenue of but a non?GAAP gross margin of (impacted by Fresh Start adjustments, amortization, inventory reserves and ~$48 million of underutilization), adjusted EBITDA of , and a Q3 revenue guide of with gross margin expected to remain negative. Operational and technology progress includes the ahead?of?schedule shutdown of 150mm production, full transition to higher?efficiency 200mm manufacturing, and production of a single?crystal 300mm SiC wafer as early validation for future opportunities.

Shares of NYSE WOLF opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.33. Wolfspeed has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOLF. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $582,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Wolfspeed during the third quarter worth $4,322,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wolfspeed during the third quarter worth $735,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Wolfspeed during the third quarter worth $1,845,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed in the third quarter valued at $715,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Wolfspeed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.25.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc (NYSE: WOLF) is a leading developer and manufacturer of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor materials and devices. The company’s product portfolio addresses high-growth markets such as electric vehicles, renewable energy, fast-charging infrastructure, aerospace and defense, and telecommunications. By leveraging proprietary materials and device designs, Wolfspeed delivers solutions that offer improved energy efficiency, higher power density and greater thermal performance compared to conventional silicon-based semiconductors.

Founded as part of Cree, Inc and spun off to form an independent public company in October 2021, Wolfspeed traces its roots to the mid-1980s when it pioneered the commercial use of wide-bandgap semiconductor technology.

