Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($6.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($5.67), Zacks reports.

Here are the key takeaways from Wolfspeed’s conference call:

Wolfspeed reported strong momentum in AI/data-center power, with in AI data center revenue and a doubling of that revenue over the last three quarters. The company strengthened its balance sheet post-restructuring with ~ $1.3 billion cash , receipt of ~$700 million in tax refunds, net debt around $600 million, and initial first?lien debt paydowns that reduced annual interest costs.

The company strengthened its balance sheet post-restructuring with ~ , receipt of ~$700 million in tax refunds, net debt around $600 million, and initial first?lien debt paydowns that reduced annual interest costs. Q2 results showed continued losses—total revenue of $168 million but a non?GAAP gross margin of -34% (impacted by Fresh Start adjustments, amortization, inventory reserves and ~$48 million of underutilization), adjusted EBITDA of -$82 million , and a Q3 revenue guide of $140–160 million with gross margin expected to remain negative.

Q2 results showed continued losses—total revenue of but a non?GAAP gross margin of (impacted by Fresh Start adjustments, amortization, inventory reserves and ~$48 million of underutilization), adjusted EBITDA of , and a Q3 revenue guide of with gross margin expected to remain negative. Operational and technology progress includes the ahead?of?schedule shutdown of 150mm production, full transition to higher?efficiency 200mm manufacturing, and production of a single?crystal 300mm SiC wafer as early validation for future opportunities.

Operational and technology progress includes the ahead?of?schedule shutdown of 150mm production, full transition to higher?efficiency 200mm manufacturing, and production of a as early validation for future opportunities. Management is shifting to a vertical go?to?market (auto, industrial & energy, aerospace & defense, materials) and winning strategic engagements—highlighted by a partnership with Toyota—to diversify revenue beyond EVs.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

Wolfspeed stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,112,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,923. Wolfspeed has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $36.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $445.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the second quarter worth about $44,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Wolfspeed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WOLF shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Monday, December 29th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Wolfspeed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.25.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc (NYSE: WOLF) is a leading developer and manufacturer of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor materials and devices. The company’s product portfolio addresses high-growth markets such as electric vehicles, renewable energy, fast-charging infrastructure, aerospace and defense, and telecommunications. By leveraging proprietary materials and device designs, Wolfspeed delivers solutions that offer improved energy efficiency, higher power density and greater thermal performance compared to conventional silicon-based semiconductors.

Founded as part of Cree, Inc and spun off to form an independent public company in October 2021, Wolfspeed traces its roots to the mid-1980s when it pioneered the commercial use of wide-bandgap semiconductor technology.

