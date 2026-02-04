Austin Chandler Willis Sells 3,400 Shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock

Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) CEO Austin Chandler Willis sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.74, for a total transaction of $631,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 184,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,314,722.04. This represents a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Austin Chandler Willis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

On Friday, January 2nd, Austin Chandler Willis sold 3,400 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.31, for a total value of $453,254.00.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,232 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $268,576.56.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,813 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $338,488.29.

On Monday, December 1st, Austin Chandler Willis sold 468 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $56,375.28.

On Monday, December 1st, Austin Chandler Willis sold 587 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $70,710.02.

Willis Lease Finance Price Performance

Willis Lease Finance stock traded up $5.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,628. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.79. Willis Lease Finance Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $114.01 and a fifty-two week high of $211.00.

Willis Lease Finance Dividend Announcement

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($0.09). Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 17.79%.The company had revenue of $154.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.00 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Willis Lease Finance’s payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Willis Lease Finance in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Report on Willis Lease Finance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 742.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 22.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 197.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willis Lease Finance

(Get Free Report)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: WLFC) is an independent global provider of aircraft engine leasing, trading and aftermarket services. Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the United States, the company specializes in offering short- and long-term operating leases for jet engines and auxiliary power units. Through its broad engine portfolio, Willis Lease Finance supports a wide range of commercial aircraft across various operators, including major airlines, regional carriers and other leasing companies.

In addition to leasing solutions, Willis Lease Finance offers comprehensive engine trading and asset management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.