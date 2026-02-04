Terrance Coyne Sells 108,424 Shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stock

Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) CFO Terrance Coyne sold 108,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $4,562,481.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,427.36. The trade was a 78.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

RPRX stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.68. 5,153,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,889,447. Royalty Pharma PLC has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $43.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.85.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The business had revenue of $609.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 58,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 10,178 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 117,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 700,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,066,000 after buying an additional 46,004 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on RPRX shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $45.00 price objective on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc is a specialty finance company that acquires biopharmaceutical royalty interests and provides non-dilutive financing to drug developers and rights holders. The firm purchases future royalty streams, milestone-contingent payments and other revenue rights linked to approved and late-stage pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. By paying upfront consideration for these rights, Royalty Pharma seeks to generate long-term cash flows tied to the commercial performance of a diversified portfolio of medicines.

The company’s transaction structures include outright royalty purchases, structured financings and milestone arrangements tailored to the needs of innovator companies, academic institutions and investors.

