Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) VP Sells $5,476,884.75 in Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) VP Ryan Stafford sold 16,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.25, for a total transaction of $5,476,884.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 28,591 shares in the company, valued at $9,299,222.75. This represents a 37.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of LFUS traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $331.26. The stock had a trading volume of 212,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of -114.23, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.43. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.10 and a 12 month high of $346.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $274.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.99.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $593.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.53 million. Littelfuse had a positive return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 3.00%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Littelfuse has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. Research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is -103.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth $114,721,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 876.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 195,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,240,000 after purchasing an additional 175,854 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 105.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 291,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,425,000 after purchasing an additional 149,570 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 612,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,518,000 after buying an additional 148,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,925,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,617,000 after buying an additional 122,392 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LFUS. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $360.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse’s offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

