Insider Selling: UWM (NYSE:UWMC) CEO Sells $3,196,013.70 in Stock

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) CEO Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $3,196,013.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,590,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,234,019.75. This trade represents a 10.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ishbia Mat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 2nd, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $3,290,944.80.

On Friday, January 30th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $3,164,370.00.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $3,727,627.86.

On Monday, January 26th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $3,639,025.50.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $3,714,970.38.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $3,683,326.68.

On Friday, January 16th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $3,822,558.96.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $3,455,492.04.

On Monday, January 12th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $3,385,875.90.

On Friday, January 9th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $3,335,245.98.

NYSE:UWMC traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $5.14. The stock had a trading volume of 21,682,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,256,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. UWM Holdings Corporation has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $7.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.42.

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $151.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.51 million. UWM had a net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. Equities analysts predict that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UWMC. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in UWM in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,630,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,872,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of UWM by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,991,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,806 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of UWM by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,988,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109,591 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of UWM by 1,986.0% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,231,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UWMC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on UWM from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of UWM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of UWM from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $5.00 target price on shares of UWM in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.53.

United Wholesale Mortgage (NYSE: UWMC) is a leading mortgage lender in the United States specializing in the wholesale channel. The company partners with independent mortgage brokers, community banks and credit unions to offer a full suite of residential mortgage products. Through its network of third-party originators, United Wholesale Mortgage underwrites, funds and closes loans, allowing its partners to focus on customer acquisition and service.

The company’s product offerings include conventional fixed- and adjustable-rate mortgages, Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loans, Veterans Affairs (VA) loans, U.S.

