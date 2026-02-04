George Felix Sells 10,431 Shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) CMO George Felix sold 10,431 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $1,679,391.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 8,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,304. This represents a 56.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brinker International Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE:EAT traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,809,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,484. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.50 and its 200 day moving average is $143.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.30 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.34. Brinker International had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 134.92%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.045-10.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on EAT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brinker International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Brinker International from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Brinker International from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc (NYSE: EAT) is a leading global operator of casual dining restaurants. The company’s portfolio is anchored by its flagship Chili’s® Grill & Bar concept and Maggiano’s® Little Italy full?service restaurants, offering a range of American?style menu items, handcrafted cocktails and family?friendly dining experiences. Through dine?in, takeout, delivery and catering services, Brinker seeks to meet consumer preferences across multiple channels.

The Chili’s brand features signature items such as baby back ribs, burgers and fajitas alongside a rotating selection of limited?time offerings and seasonal beverages.

