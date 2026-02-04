Keyera (TSE:KEY) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$47.19 and last traded at C$47.16, with a volume of 482043 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$46.30.

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on Keyera from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Keyera from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.59.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter. Keyera had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of C$1.79 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keyera Corp. will post 2.2166667 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.30%.

Keyera is a midstream energy business that operates primarily out of Alberta, Canada. Its primary lines of business consist of the gathering and processing of natural gas in western Canada, the storage, transportation, and liquids blending for NGLS and crude oil, and the marketing of NGLs, iso-octane, and crude oil. The firm currently has interests in about a dozen active gas plants and operates over 4,000 km of pipelines.

