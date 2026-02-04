Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Ambu A/S Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 330% from the previous session’s volume of 744 shares.The stock last traded at $13.82 and had previously closed at $13.20.

Ambu A/S Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Ambu A/S had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 10.35%.

About Ambu A/S

Ambu A/S is a Denmark-based medical device company specializing in single-use diagnostic and life-supporting equipment for hospitals, clinics and emergency services. The company’s core focus lies in developing products that enhance patient safety, streamline clinical workflows and reduce the risk of cross-contamination. Ambu’s offerings span critical care solutions such as anesthesia and respiratory care devices, as well as advanced endoscopy systems for minimally invasive diagnostics and therapies.

Within its anesthesia and respiratory care segment, Ambu is known for its market-leading disposable resuscitators—commonly referred to as “Ambu bags”—as well as a range of airway management products, including laryngeal masks and endotracheal tubes.

