Insider Selling: Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Insider Sells 39,138 Shares of Stock

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) insider Denise Johnson sold 39,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.08, for a total value of $26,656,109.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 43,350 shares in the company, valued at $29,524,818. This trade represents a 47.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CAT traded down $10.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $692.01. 4,798,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,749,162. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $723.16. The firm has a market cap of $323.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $609.65 and a 200-day moving average of $524.56.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Q4 beat and data?center demand: CAT reported revenue and EPS above estimates, led by a 23% rise in Power & Energy sales as data?center buildouts drove demand for turbines and backup power — a clear earnings and growth catalyst.

Analyst support: Multiple firms have raised targets and maintained bullish views (Truist, Citi, JPMorgan, Oppenheimer; Rothschild & Co Redburn raised its PT to $700 while keeping a neutral rating), giving the stock fresh upside narrative.

Backlog, multi?year visibility and capex: Management cites a record ~$51B backlog and sees 5–7% annual sales through 2030; management plans higher 2026 capex (~$3.5B) to expand capacity and convert backlog into revenue.

Shareholder returns narrative: Coverage highlights strong free?cash?flow and sizable capital returns (dividends/repurchases), which supports investor sentiment.

Strategic tech partnership: ACI won a multi?year engagement to modernize Caterpillar's digital infrastructure — operationally constructive but unlikely to move near?term revenue materially.

Product update: New 308CR mini?excavator announced — supports product?cycle story but is incremental to the broader revenue drivers.

Insider selling / profit?taking: Two senior insiders disclosed multi?million dollar stock sales (Anthony Fassino and Bob De Lange reduced positions), which can sap near?term sentiment if viewed as profit?taking at elevated valuations.

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $700.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $681.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1,060.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

