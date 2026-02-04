Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.260-0.260 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $373.8 million-$403.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $542.7 million. Lesaka Technologies also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on LSAK. Zacks Research upgraded Lesaka Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lesaka Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Get Lesaka Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lesaka Technologies

Lesaka Technologies Price Performance

LSAK stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.56. 100,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Lesaka Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average is $4.37. The company has a market cap of $383.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.47.

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.00 million. Lesaka Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.06% and a negative net margin of 14.02%.Lesaka Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.260 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lesaka Technologies will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lesaka Technologies

In other Lesaka Technologies news, CFO Daniel Luke Smith bought 11,503 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $50,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,400. This represents a 95.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ali Mazanderani acquired 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman owned 2,325,115 shares in the company, valued at $11,625,575. This represents a 342.78% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,830,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,130,204. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lesaka Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lesaka Technologies stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lesaka Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa. The company also engages in the sale of POS devices, SIM cards, and other consumables; and license of rights to use certain technology developed by the company, as well as offers related technology services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lesaka Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lesaka Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.