Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.24), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.70 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 64.36%.

Gladstone Capital Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of GLAD traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,785. Gladstone Capital has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $29.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.37. The stock has a market cap of $461.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Gladstone Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Gladstone Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Capital

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLAD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 1.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 380.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides debt and equity financing solutions to U.S. lower middle-market companies. Operating under an external management agreement with Gladstone Management L.P., the firm offers senior secured loans, mezzanine debt and equity investments designed to support growth initiatives, acquisitions and recapitalizations. Through its focus on privately held businesses, Gladstone Capital seeks to construct a diversified portfolio across various industry sectors.

Since its formation in 2003, Gladstone Capital has developed a track record of working closely with management teams and business owners to meet their capital needs.

