MetLife (NYSE:MET) Announces Earnings Results

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.20, Zacks reports. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 5.30%.

MetLife Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of MET traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.07. 5,973,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,697,961. MetLife has a 52 week low of $65.21 and a 52 week high of $87.39. The company has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetLife

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,384,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 8.1% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,811,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 955,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,694,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $101.00 price objective on shares of MetLife and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Evercore ISI set a $97.00 target price on MetLife and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $90.00 price target on MetLife in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.27.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc is a global provider of insurance, annuities and employee benefit programs. Headquartered in New York City, the company offers a range of risk protection and retirement solutions to individuals, employers and institutional clients. Its core businesses include life insurance, group benefits, retirement products such as annuities, and supplemental health products including dental and disability coverage.

In addition to traditional life and group insurance, MetLife provides workplace benefits and voluntary products distributed through employer-sponsored programs.

