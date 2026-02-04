First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.17), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $188.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.20 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 8.65%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of FR stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.46. 1,666,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,220. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $60.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

A number of research firms recently commented on FR. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.46.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $39,691.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 3,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,054.90. This represents a 15.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $370,000. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 158.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and development of industrial real estate assets. The company specializes in light industrial, warehouse and distribution facilities that serve a broad range of end markets, including manufacturing, transportation and e-commerce. Through both acquisitions and ground-up developments, First Industrial seeks to assemble a diversified portfolio of strategically located properties that support its tenants’ supply-chain needs.

Core services provided by First Industrial include property leasing, asset management, redevelopment of obsolescent buildings and build-to-suit development for creditworthy users.

